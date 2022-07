HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington City Council has voted to ban conversion therapy in the city.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, the Council voted 7-4 to pass the ordinance. It was up for public comment during the meeting.

Huntington’s Diversity Council discussed the ordinance to ban conversion therapy on June 13. The first reading for the ordinance took place on June 27.

Conversion therapy is used to try and change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.