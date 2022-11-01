HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington City Mission says they will have fewer beds available this winter due to a lack of funding.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they added additional shelter at a chapel to house those in need, which added 30 extra beds to their typical 140.

Now, because they no longer have COVID-19 funding, they are getting rid of the 30 new beds.

“It’s a lot of money to hire 6-8 staff for about 6 months, the extra utilities, the extra wear and tear on the building,” explained Mitchell Webb, the Executive Director of the Huntington City Mission.

Those additional beds were in the chapel but now people will only be able to sleep in the men’s shelter and the women’s and children’s shelter.

He says they will allow people to stay warm in the lobby of those buildings but also explained that still will not equal the 30 that would have been housed in the chapel.

Webb says they could always use assistance with funding and resources, so if you’re interested in helping, you can visit the shelter here to find out what you can do.