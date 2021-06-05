Huntington Comic and Toy Convention makes a comeback

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Comic and Toy Convention is back after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

This year, inside the Mountain Health Arena the convention required all visitors wear face masks and social distance. Comic and toy fans came out ready for what this year’s event will bring and many were decked out in their best cosplay.



Cosplayers pose for pictures inside the Mountain Health Arena. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The convention organizer Jarrod Greer says they only offered a limited number of tickets and they are currently sold out. After the upset the pandemic brought last year, they were glad this year was different.

We have some limits in place and some social distancing in place, but it was a lot of fun to put together. Jarrod Greer, convention organizer

Greer says some tickets will be resold at the gate on Sunday, as the flow of foot traffic slows down, to maintain the crowd level inside the arena.

