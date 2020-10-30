Huntington creates ‘drive-thru’ Halloween

Huntington, WV (WOWK) — With Halloween on Saturday, many folks are still deciding how to safely spend the holiday.

In Huntington, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is offering what they’re calling a safe and non-scary alternative to Halloween trick-or-treating.

The ‘Fantasy Maze’ drive-thru event at Ritter Park will feature classic cartoon and storybook characters. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

At five dollars per car entry fee, every child will receive their own bag of candy and a socially-distanced Halloween experience.

“So the Fantasy Maze we have every year. It’s typically constructed of straw hay bales out in the middle of Ritter park and it’s filled with non-scary characters that greet guests and they just have a good time with that. And this year, because of the virus we’ve had to convert it to a drive-thru experience, so we’re hoping to kind of salvage Halloween, provide something safe and fun for everybody to do.” Lauren Carte, recreation superintendent, Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District

The maze officially opens Saturday, October 31st, from two to six p.m., and will run on November 1st at those times as well.

Various storybook characters and scenes line the drive-thru maze. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Vehicles are to enter the maze at 12th Street.

The maze characters are played by the HART Choose Joy Players.

The Fantasy Maze was put on by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and was made possible by a generous donation from the McElroy family.

