HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington area pet lovers can help raise money for their local animal shelter by purchasing a pup cup at the Adams Avenue Dairy Queen.

(Photo courtesy of Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter)

A pup cup can be purchased for $2 alone or for $1 with any regular order, and proceeds will go to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

“Our friends at the Adams Avenue Dairy Queen are offering a delicious way to help out shelter animals,” the shelter said on their Facebook.

The sweet treat is also a tasty and fun way for dogs to cool down during a heat wave affecting the Tri-State area.

The participating Dairy Queen is located at 1939 Adams Avenue in Huntington.

