Huntington District teams to evaluate facilities for alternate-care-sites in WV

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As the numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to grow in the Mountain State, the US Army Corps of Engineers in Huntington has begun the process of looking at the location and construction of alternate treatment facilities.

Earlier this week the governor indicated as many as four sites – most now-shuttered hospitals – are being considered.

Today the federal agency released some renderings of how hotels, arenas – even homes – in the state might be converted to treat people infected with the coronavirus – from individual rooms to entire floors.

It also released details for contractors who may be interested in the construction of those facilities – including how to apply for the work. No decision to actually build anything has been made yet.

