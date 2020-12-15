Nominate a Remarkable Woman

Huntington double murder suspect arrested in Ohio

by: Ashley Haycraft

Devon Maurice Carey
(Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man suspected of a double murder has been arrested in Ohio on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The United States Marshals Service (USMS) for the Southern District of West Virginia says Devon Maurice Carey, 26, allegedly entered the Copa bar in Huntington and shot two people on Sept. 3, 2020. Officials say one victim died at the scene and the second victim died as a result of their injuries.

Carey was taken into custody in Columbus by the USMS for the Southern District of Ohio and is being held at Franklin County Jail Ohio to await further proceedings.

USMS for the South District of West Virginia says the arrest was made with the assistance of Huntington Police Department, Cabell County Sheriffs Office, Ironton Police Department (Ohio) and the Southern District of Ohio.

