HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Highway Safety Program (HHSP) is reminding drivers it is the law to “Move Over” for first responders.

The “Move Over” law was first introduced in South Carolina in 1996. Every state has “Move Over” laws that require drivers to slow down and move over when passing stopped first responder vehicles with emergency lights activated.

Unfortunately, emergency personnel such as police, firefighters and paramedics are still hit and killed or seriously injured while rescuing people and cleaning up crashes, said Beau S. Evans, Traffic Safety Director for the City of Huntington.

“It’s such an easy thing to do to keep our first responders safe,” Evans said.“These emergency personnel work in dangerous situations all the time, but drivers really increase that risk for them when they zoom by and ignore the flashing lights. That’s why all drivers need to know the law and follow it: to protect those who protect us.”

The Move Over. It’s the Law. campaign, promoted by Traffic Safety Marketing of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA), aims to educate people about the dangers of speeding past stopped emergency vehicles.

Chief Joe Parsons of the Milton Police Department stressed the meaning behind the national awareness campaign.

“Many drivers seem to think that moving over is just an optional courtesy when they see law enforcement or emergency vehicles pulled over on the side of the road,” Parsons said. “It’s not optional. Move Over. It’s the Law.”

The NHTSA reminds drivers that emergency personnel can only do so much to keep themselves safe when they pull over on the side of the road. “The rest of the responsibility falls on other motorists,” the NHTSA said.