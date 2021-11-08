Huntington East Middle School dismisses early due to employee fentanyl exposure

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Cabell County Schools communications director Jeff Flowers, students at Huntington East Middle School were dismissed early at 1:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon after a school employee reported to school officials that she had tested positive for fentanyl exposure on Friday, November 5.

Flowers says it is unlikely that this employee was exposed at work, and she does not work in a classroom or public area of the school building.

Students were dismissed out of an abundance of caution. Law enforcement and parents were both notified.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department doesn’t believe that an outbreak of fentanyl exposure at the school is possible.

The school building will be cleaned Monday night and will reopen on Tuesday.