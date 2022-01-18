Huntington Family Dollar robbed, HPD looking for information on suspect

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Police Department says they are asking the public to help identify a man who robbed a Family Dollar on Sunday.

They say the man robbed the Family Dollar on 14th Street West in Huntington at around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

Police say that the man loaded two 20-gallon totes with laundry detergent and when the employee confronted him, he said he had a gun and threatened to physically assault the employee.

They say the suspect is a white man in his mid-40s and is around five feet eight inches tall.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Huntington Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 or their anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

