Huntington fire department investigates house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Huntington Fire Department is currently investigating a structure fire that occurred around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

At 1664 Charleston Avenue, the Huntington Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire. Upon arrival, dispatchers noticed a small fire inside the house that was quickly controlled.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

