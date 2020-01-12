Huntington fire department investigates house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Huntington Fire Department is currently investigating a structure fire that occurred around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

At 1664 Charleston Avenue, the Huntington Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire. Upon arrival, dispatchers noticed a small fire inside the house that was quickly controlled.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

