Huntington Fire Department looking for qualified applicants

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Huntington Fire Department is currently looking for qualified people to join their ranks. They will be taking applications until Friday, August 23rd, 2019.

They say they are looking for people who are in relatively good shape and have “common sense,” because each situation they are put into is different and they need people who can think outside the box to mitigate problems.

The starting salary is around $36,000 a year and increases to more than $40,000 after five years. Applicants need to be able to pass a written and physical test, as well as a drug screen.

Huntington firefighters say the training and hard work is all worth it

“You never know what’s going to happen. I mean, you can go from being dead asleep in the middle of the night to 100 miles an hour you know, just waking up out of bed being able to do your job and be expected to do it correctly,” said Lieutenant Cliff Hankins

“We work 24-hour shifts which seem like a very long time to be at work but we do that 10 days a month which leaves you with about 20 days a month that you’re completely off from work unless you want to come in an do overtime or something like that,” said Deputy Chief Ray Canafax

For information on how you can apply, you can visit the Huntington Fire Department’s website.

