HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Huntington is welcoming five new firefighter candidates!

The new recruits are:

Adin Sperry

Timothy Clark

Breadon Johnson

Christopher Wilson

Michael Neace

They were sworn in on Wednesday and started their hands-on training right after the ceremony.

Mayor Steve Williams thanked them for their willingness to protect and serve the community.

Fire department leaders say there is a staffing shortage and are happy to have fresh, new faces brought onto the team.

“They are the future of this department. They are the future of this city. We need folks to come in and become firefighters,” says Huntington Fire Department Captain Justin Sanders.

The new recruits started their hands-on training on Wednesday after the ceremony ended.