Huntington fire fighters save cats from burning home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Huntington firefighters revived two cats after rescuing them from a burning home in the afternoon of Friday, August, 16, 2019. Kellie Ramey was at the beach when she received a call that her home was on fire. But even worse, she received word that her cats were unconscious.

“I thought they were going to die”, said Kellie Ramey.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the cats were unresponsive. Firefighters used oxygen masks specialized for pets to save both cats lives.

“You know when people are going through what’s one of the worst days of their lives, it really means a lot when we can save the family pet”, says Huntington Fire Marshall Mat Winters.

Nick Ramey was in the home at the time of the fire but made it out with no injuries. All of the animals are healthy and doing well.