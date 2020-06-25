Huntington Fire Marshal voices concerns on firework safety

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — As more and more firework demonstrations are being canceled due to COVID-19, some people are taking the annual tradition into their own hands.

When conducting your own firework display in your back yard, Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters says it’s important to follow guidelines set by the city to prevent an accident.

Annually we see about 19,000 injuries in ER’s across the country due to fireworks. 30 to 35% of those are kids between the age of ten to fourteen. Those are catastrophic injuries a lot of times and that’s just… let’s try to avoid those and stay away from the dangerous stuff. Mat Winters

The Huntington Fire Department, along with the city of Huntington, has provided a list of fireworks that will and will not be tolerated within the city limits.

For example:

Firecrackers will not be allowed

Roman candles will not be allowed

Whistling rockets and mortars will not be allowed

Sparklers will be allowed

Smoke bombs will be allowed

Other ground-based fireworks will be allowed

As a part of their goal to inform Huntington residents of fire safety, the fire department will be releasing a video series known as “safety chats.” One of their more recent videos tackles fire safety when setting off fireworks in your own back yard.





Fireworks stands are looking to see an increase in sales this year as more large-scale firework demonstrations have been cancelled in the area. For those who live in the city limits, the Huntington Police Department will be patrolling the streets on July 4, 2020 ensuring that residents follow the safety guidelines in place.

To watch the “Safety Chats” video on fireworks, click here.

