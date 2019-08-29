Huntington firefighters raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Thursday morning, firefighters with the Huntington Fire Department held a boot drive to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Firefighters staged their trucks at 3rd Avenue and 20th Street, and at 5th Avenue and 10th Street to take donations in their boots from motorists.

For firefighters, it’s a change from their daily routine.

Firefighters tell us the boot drives are critical to raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, especially since they no longer have a Telethon.