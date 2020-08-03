Huntington firefighters test positive for COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two firefighters with the Huntington Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fire Chief Jan Rader says the department learned of the first positive test Friday, July 31, and a second firefighter tested positive today, Monday, Aug. 3.

City officials say Mayor Steve Williams’ administration and International Association of Firefighters (Local 289 are working to ensure the city is properly covered with fire protection while maintaining a safe working environment for city employees.

“Since Friday, the Fire Department has been working diligently with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to ensure that the proper individuals are quarantined and tested in a timely manner and within CDC guidelines,” Williams said. “Furthermore, members of my administration have met with IAFF leadership to ensure Fire Department staffing is maintained to protect lives and property in the city. The safety of our citizens and the safety of our employees are our utmost priorities.”

The city says all fire stations and fire trucks are being professionally cleaned and sanitized.

