Huntington fireworks laws:’If it makes a loud boom or flies into the air’ it’s illegal

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The City of Huntington is reminding people about the laws concerning fireworks inside the city limits.

In 2016, a West Virginia state law was passed which allowed for the retail sale of consumer fireworks. These include firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortar shells and roman candles. This law expanded on the already-legal novelty items like glow worms, smoke devices, trick noisemakers, party poppers, wire sparklers and other sparkling devices).

All retail establishments that sell consumer fireworks have to be certified and inspected by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The City of Huntington has a Code Enforcement Unit that will assist in inspecting these retail establishments to make sure they have the proper documentation.

Even though state law allows consumer fireworks, the city still has the authority to prohibit and regulate them, so the City of Huntington will prohibit the use of these fireworks as outlined by its local ordinances.

“As the saying goes, if it makes a loud boom or flies into the air, it always has been and will continue to be illegal in the City of Huntington,” City of Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters said. “Residents should leave fireworks to the professionals and attend one of the many public displays in our area instead.”

HPD will monitor illegal fireworks displays over the 4th of July holiday weekend, and those caught setting off consumer fireworks inside city limits are subject to fines of up to $500. Police will also confiscate illegal fireworks.