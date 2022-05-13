HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One week after last Friday’s devastating flash flooding, Cabell County residents are still picking up the pieces.

“It’s ongoing, still ongoing,” said Huntington resident, Eric Springer. “It’s one step at a time, one day at a time. We try and do everything we can to maintain it, but there is only so much you can do.”

Large piles of furniture, personal belongings and treasured items are just continuing to grow in the Enslow Park area.

“When they see them, and there’s nothing that they can do, you know pictures and things that have been with them their whole lives, it’s absolutely heartbreaking,” said Julie Henniger-Brightwell with Christ Temple Church.

While many residents have spent the week hard at work, they say they couldn’t do it without help from their community.

“For us, we’ve been here every day since 8 a.m. until I don’t know what time we’ve ended up here, but I don’t feel the burden because we had helpers come in,” said Rodrigo Almeida, Outreach Coordinator for Enslow Park Presbyterian Church.

Henniger-Brightwell said Christ Temple Church is one of those organizations helping by going door to door for those in need.

“We’ve been driving up and down the roads,” Henniger-Brightwell said. “To see houses that wouldn’t normally have been touched by water, and you see those piles of damage, it’s amazing to me that something like that would happen in Huntington. It just blows my mind.”

Despite the damages and hardships, residents say it’s all about perspective.

“You see people around here say ‘Oh you need help, but I was affected too,'” Almeida said. “It’s amazing how people sympathize you know with the loss of the others, and luckily, it’s just material.”

Many residents say they are grateful their loved ones and community members are okay.

“That’s the big thing, everybody is safe,” Springer said. “It could have been a lot worse. I was worried for the animals when I was trying to come out and get them, but everyone is fine.”