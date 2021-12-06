All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Huntington Goodwill receives $15,000 donation to continue helping those with disabilities

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One local group is starting the week off on a positive note, receiving a generous donation to help with their efforts in giving back to the community.

On Monday, the Marathon Petroleum Foundation donated $15,000 towards Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc.’s Employment and Training Division.

The program helps people with disabilities learn everything from computer skills, to cooking, cleaning, and working, in addition to other life skills.

Right now there are around 150 people involved in the program and CEO Alissa Stewart-Sparks said this money will allow them to continue to help people push themselves and grow.

“I believe that people with disabilities can add a tremendous amount of value to the world of work,” said Stewart-Sparks. We all have something that we have to battle and for them to recognize how important that is, you can’t beat that.”

Stewart-Sparks said the donated funds will allow them to sustain and further develop their program for those in need.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS