Huntington Goodwill receives $15,000 donation to continue helping those with disabilities

One local group is starting the week off on a positive note, receiving a generous donation to help with their efforts in giving back to the community.

On Monday, the Marathon Petroleum Foundation donated $15,000 towards Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc.’s Employment and Training Division.

The program helps people with disabilities learn everything from computer skills, to cooking, cleaning, and working, in addition to other life skills.

Right now there are around 150 people involved in the program and CEO Alissa Stewart-Sparks said this money will allow them to continue to help people push themselves and grow.

“I believe that people with disabilities can add a tremendous amount of value to the world of work,” said Stewart-Sparks. We all have something that we have to battle and for them to recognize how important that is, you can’t beat that.”



Stewart-Sparks said the donated funds will allow them to sustain and further develop their program for those in need.

