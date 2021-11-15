Huntington Goodwill takes part in ‘America Recycles Day’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As declared by President Joe Biden, today, November 15th, is “America Recycles Day,” and the Goodwill in Huntington has jumped on board.

Today, Goodwill is accepting everything you no longer want.

What can I bring?

“We recycle paper, cardboard, metal, all textiles, shoes, belts, purses, linens, stuffed animals, all electronics including things not only computers but gaming systems, scientific calculators, cameras. We recycle books, vinyl records, CDs. We also recycle “brick brack” – which is household items like dishes candles, things like that. And we’re getting ready to start recycling luggage, VHS tapes, and bras,” says Alissa Stewart-Sparks, the CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kyowva Area.

She says the company is excited to take part in this event as it’s a win-win situation.

“I think the most awesome benefit is sort of two-fold. One, it helps the environment. Two, all the money that we receive for our recycling efforts funds our services and programs,” Alissa Stewart-Sparks, Goodwill Industries of Kyowva Area CEO

If you’re unsure about what you can bring, you can contact the store at (304)523-9177.

