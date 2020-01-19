Huntington group lends a helping hand to animals in Australia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Bushfires in Australia brought tragedy to local ecosystems. Almost 10,000 miles away in the city of Huntington, West Virginia, a small group is helping in the recovery of the affected animals.

At the Heritage Station in downtown Huntington, a small group of men and women started work with sewing machines and crochet needles. Each stitch and crochet loop is going toward recovery efforts and products to help keep the endangered animals well-provided.

The group began work early on Saturday making small pouches and nests with donated fabrics and yarn. The handmade products are not items that are readily available.

They need things that aren’t things that are commercially available. Like making pouches to keep wallaby’s in to carry around or hang, kangaroo pouches and also we’ve made a bunch of nests for different size animals. Suzanne Strait, Event Organizer

The handmade items will be shipped out on January 22, 2020.