Huntington ‘Halloween House’ shows off largest display yet

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — With October just days away, many across the Tri-State are already gearing up for the spookiest season of the year.

If you're into creepy creations, tune in to @WOWK13News tonight at 7 & 11 to see the nightmarish display some folks right here in Huntington dreamed up 👻🎠 pic.twitter.com/R90EiE8MRr — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) September 27, 2021

One couple in Huntington is taking things to the next level.

Josh Daniels and Rodney Sanders have been dreaming up and creating nightmarish displays for years.

This year’s display—a creepy creation coming to life on the corner of Midvale Drive and Kings Highway—has been a passion project for them since March.

“Just a bit for Halloween, you know, we wanted to spook it up a little bit,” says Josh Daniels, co-creator of the display they are calling “Midvale Yard Haunt.”

The pair are what you might call true Halloween enthusiasts.

“My husband and I love to do this type of thing and we’re always interested in creating something. We’ve done this for seven years – since we moved here we’ve gotten a little bit bigger every year,” Daniels says.

This year, they’ve spent months creating their biggest display yet.

“We started with just some pumpkins and a graveyard scene and now a full-on creepy carnival!” Daniels says with a laugh.

The carnival features a collection of curiosities—from a fourteen foot tall handmade Ferris Wheel that turns (no passengers, sorry!) to a creepy concession stand; even a fortune tell and a mermaid grace this front yard.

“There’s a few props here and there that we’ve purchased, but most everything that you see is hand-painted and made. Most of these things that we build look brand new when you first get them built and done, look shiny, but this is a spooky carnival so we have to grunge ’em up and make ’em look old and decrepit,” Daniels says.

Neighbors in the area say they don’t mind seeing all of these creepy new faces popping up on their street, either.

“I wonder sometimes, you know, if the neighbors get sick of smelling cotton candy fog,” says Rodney Sanders, co-creator of the ‘Midvale Yard Haunt’, “but no, no we haven’t had any negative response.”

“For them to do this and to bring spirit and life back into the holidays—it’s definitely something that we need around here,” says Justice Calhoun, a neighbor to the display.

Josh and Rodney say ultimately, that’s the goal for this creation:

“I just hope it puts a smile on people’s faces. I think that we need that right now. Especially with the tough times we’re in, we wanted to kind of amp it up this year and I think we’ve done so… I hope people will go by and think ‘Oh, those crazy neighbors, done it again!”, Sanders says with a laugh.

The pair says it’s an exciting relief to see the display finally complete after spending months putting it together.

The display will be up all through October, so if you’re looking for a creepy carnival experience, come take a ride along Midvale Drive.

