HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — An English teacher at Huntington High School has been charged with solicitation of a minor after sending sexual text messages and pictures to underage girls for more than three years.

The criminal complaint says 37-year-old Nathan Lee Litteral is being charged with one count of solicitation of a minor.

It says that in November 2021, Cabell County deputies were made aware of allegations against Litteral.

They say Litteral, an English teacher at Huntington High School, would allegedly ask underage students and church attendees for inappropriate pictures. He would also send nude photos of himself and send messages that were sexual in nature over social media and through text messages.

The criminal complaint says one person alleges girls would stop going to the church Litteral went to due to him.

One victim says that Litteral would tell them to not tell anyone because he did not physically touch them.

The complaint says Litteral told law enforcement he was “black-out drunk” and had no recollection of any allegations.

Litteral is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond and is booked at the Western Regional Jail.