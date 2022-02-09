Huntington High students protest ‘forced’ religious revival with walk out

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Students at Huntington High School staged a walkout this morning after some students were reportedly forced to go to a religious revival event at school.

The walkout comes after the event, organized and led by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes invited Nik Walker Ministries to speak. A district spokesperson says the event was meant to be voluntary, but two teachers “made a mistake and took the entire class to the assembly.”

The spokesperson says the teachers have been “corrected” and the district doesn’t expect it to happen again.

Huntington High School Student Max Nibert shared a letter sent to both the Huntington High administration and the Cabell County Board of Education stating the walkout was “an attempt to convey our grievance; response from the administration and the county board of education were not satisfactory.”

“Student rights are non-negotiable, and by choosing half-hearted apologies and inaction in the aftermath of what happened, those at fault demonstrated their lack of empathy and concern for our well-being,” the letter said.

In the letter, Nibert also urged his peers to keep the walk out event “clean and professional.” He continued by saying, “We are not here as kids, but as leaders fighting for a better, fairer tomorrow.”

The walkout happened during the same free-time period that was used for the religious event.