HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A rally was held for the Huntington Highlanders for winning the WVSSAC Class AAA Championship after beating Parkersburg South.

The rally was held at the Huntington Mall.

During the rally, $10,000 was donated to the school’s athletic boosters from the Cafaro Foundation.

According to the mall, this is Huntington’s first state championship since the 1950s.