Huntington hits record-breaking temperature

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The city of Huntington, West Virginia experienced an unusual heatwave on Saturday. The temperature hit a record-breaking high of 78 degrees.

The former record was set at 66 degrees back in the 1960s. Residents in the Huntington area were taking advantage of the warmer weather by visiting the local parks.

To have South Florida weather here in the middle of January is a wonderful time. To get outside and enjoy the weather and get a little sun and not be couped up inside.

Richard Crespo, Huntington Resident

Huntington residents were able to enjoy the nice warm weather before the storms moved in and the temperature dropped.

