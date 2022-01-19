All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Huntington homes to be demolished after multiple fires

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FIRE GENERIC_1557395215023.jpg.jpg

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two homes that caught fire this week will be fast-tracked for demolition.

That is according to Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader who told 13 News on Wednesday that the homes in the 900 block of 14th Street are now being tested for asbestos.

On Tuesday, the abandoned home at 939 14th Street caught fire and spread to the home next door.

Chief Rader says the same home was also the scene of small fires on Jan. 12, 15, and 16.

She believes the fires were set by people without homes.

Back on Aug. 30, 2021, a Huntington firefighter saved a man from the home when it caught fire.

Rader says the home was severely damaged on that day.

She says the fire Tuesday caused significant damage to both homes, prompting the demolition.

Rader says both fires are being investigated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS