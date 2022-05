HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Earlier today, the community of Huntington came together to honor those who gave us so much.

There was a very special guest of honor today, Medal of Honor recipient and World War II hero, Woody Williams.

As always, he had his medal on proudly today, reminding people his bravery was made possible in part by his fellow Marines, who didn’t make it home after Iwo Jima.

Today’s keynote speaker was West Virginia Secretary for the Department of Veteran’s Assistance, Ted Diaz.