Huntington honors local veterans

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Thursday the city of Huntington came together to honor those who fought for our country with its annual Veterans Day parade.

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, residents and veterans in the area said they were excited to be able to bring the tradition back to life.

“This is where you try to appreciate them,” said David Whisman, Vietnam U.S. Army Veteran “I appreciate every one of them. Anybody in the service I appreciate. I love my country.”

Those marching and participating in the celebration said it’s important to remember and honor the sacrifices our veterans have made in order to maintain our freedom.

“This right here, this is the beauty, this is the honor of it,” said U.S Army Veteran Linda Stephens. “These Vietnam veterans and other theaters, they are deserving.”

Following the parade, a ceremony was held at the Huntington Veterans Memorial Arch, where many gathered to hear speeches paying tribute to local veterans.

“It’s great, it’s an honor to have served,” said Stephens. “It’s an honor and a privilege to have served our country and I did it proudly.”

