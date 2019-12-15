Huntington honors veterans during Wreaths Across America Day.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Fallen veterans were celebrated and honored in Huntington on Saturday, as part of the National Wreaths Across America Day.

The Huntington High School Army JROTC, Cabell Midland’s Air Force JROT, and the Mid-Valley Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol placed wreaths on the graves of veterans buried at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington on Saturday morning

However, they weren’t alone, as plenty of community members showed up at the ceremony to pay tribute, including West Virginia’s own Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams.

The ceremony honored all veterans, including those from the Civil War.

“This is important to me because in my family there are veterans, and we have veterans that are buried in cemeteries like this. For us to go out and lay a wreath on a veterans grave for the holidays is a very special moment,” said Chief Master Sergeant Logan Knapp of the Civil Air Patrol.

Knapp said they placed wreaths on more than 600 veteran’s graves during the ceremony.

