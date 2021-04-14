Huntington issues cease and desist order to ‘illegal bar’

Officials with the City of Huntington say a cease and desist order has been issued for “Pop’s Lounge.” (Photo Credit: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials with the City of Huntington say a cease and desist order has been issued for “Pop’s Lounge.”

According to the city, the Huntington Police Department learned of social media posts advertising Pop’s Lounge on 4th Avenue, which the HPD says is “an illegal bar.”

Huntington officials say the lessee of the property has “repeatedly and unsucessfully” tried to obtain a business license to operate a bar at that location. They also say the city will follow the cease and desist order by securing a necessary warrant or warrants to “conduct a raid on the premises should an illegal bar open.” Officials say if a police raid becomes necessary, any party found on the premises will be arrested and charged with “the appropriate crime.” Should that happen, the operator will also be charged with operating an illegal bar.

Officials say Huntington has experienced multiple episodes of illegal bars opening unexpectedly. They also say violent criminal activity has ensued after these openings