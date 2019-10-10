Huntington leaf pick-up program begins

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — We might be seeing higher temperatures this week, but that doesn’t mean fall isn’t already here.

That’s why the city of Huntington is getting a head-start in their leaf disposal policy.

The leaves may still be green, but some are already changing colors and falling on the ground.

City officials tell us that once residents start raking their leaves, they can put up to four trash bags filled with leaves out with their regular trash for a free pickup each week.

They do, however, ask that residents don’t pile their leaves near their properties.

“When [leaves] get into the storm drains, they will clog up the storm drains,” said communications director for the City of Huntington, Bryan Chambers. “It can cause street flooding. That’s why we don’t ask residents to pile loose leaves in their yard or the curb.”

Chambers says if residents need to get rid of more leaves, they can schedule an extra pickup by calling the Public Works Department at (304) 696-5540 at extensions 2201 or 2202.

He says some residents even opt to mulch their leaves using their lawnmowers.

“Many of the lawnmowers today have self-mulching functions on them. So, you could easily just mulch those leaves into your yard, and it does act as a good fertilizer for your lawn over the winter.”