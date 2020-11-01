Huntington ‘Life Chain’ silently expresses pro-life views

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In Huntington, a small group of demonstrators stood alongside 5th avenue fighting against abortion. The peaceful event is a part of the national “Life Chain” movement.

Near Marshall University’s campus, demonstrators lined up spaced apart with one thing on their mind, abortion in the United States.

The group gathered in recognition of the annual Life Chain event happening across the nation. The event is a faith-based prayer and meditation service as well as a visual statement of solidarity.

Huntington’s Life Chain coordinator Cathy Weiss says, while many have vocally expressed their opinions in the past, their main goal was not to start arguments with individuals who are pro-choice.

We’re supposed to just be a witness, a silent witness. Cathy Weiss, Huntington’s Life Chain coordinator



Demonstrators with the Life Chain group hold signs along 5th Avenue in Huntington on Sunday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Even though the weather wasn’t exactly on their side, members of the pro-life community still powered through. Participants at this event were encouraged to remain at least six-feet apart while wearing face masks for one hour of silence.

Huntington resident Kenneth Napier says he remembers when abortion was legalized back in 1973 and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.

Napier says throughout the years his opinion on the subject hasn’t changed.

I’m totally against it. If we don’t get our feet on the ground and our eyes open, we’re going to fall. Kenneth Napier, Huntington resident

Weiss says over the years the number of participants has slowly decreased, but they plan to continue peacefully demonstrate for years to come.

For more information on the Life Chain group, click here.

