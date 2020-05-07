Huntington looking forward: fixing up older properties

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The city of Huntington is looking toward the future, starting with an $800,000 redevelopment project. City officials met virtually through an online video conference to announce that Huntington will be receiving help in revitalizing two “eye-sores.”

Due to more than $800,000 ($812,590) in “brownfields” funding, two major properties in the downtown area are set to be renovated. Two grants have been awarded to the city of Huntington and the Cornerstone Community Development Corporation for two redevelopment projects.



Two properties in Huntington are receiving the needed renovations for redevelopment. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

The 13-story, nationally historic “Prichard Building”, which is currently vacant and in disrepair, is set to be one of the locations renovated. $463,590 is being awarded to the Cornerstone Community Development Corporation to remove asbestos, mold, lead-based paint, and outdated lighting fixtures containing PCB.

The redevelopment of the “Prichard Building” will include commercial businesses, healthcare and community center space on ground and lower levels and an assisted senior living facility on upper levels.

The former ACF company property, where once rail cars were made, has set idle for almost 20 years. But now, with support from the Owens-Illinois Glass Company, the property will be redeveloped into Huntington’s new industrial center.

The two properties are known as “brownfields.” With the help from federal grants, the two properties can be transformed into shining lights for the community, including bringing more than 300 jobs along the way.

The resulting community environmental and economic transformation leads to increases in local tax revenue and has been shown to increase residential property values in nearby neighborhoods. Cosmo Servidio, EPA Administrator, Region 3

The start date for these projects has not been released yet.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.