Huntington Mall announces re-opening date

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Mall will re-open to the public on Thursday, May 21.

Normal mall hours of 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday will resume. However, mall officials say patrons call or check online for the hours of operations of individual stores.

Throughout the mall, officials say best practices will be employed to enhance social distancing. The mall’s stringent cleaning standards will be intensified, especially in high-touch areas.

Visitors will also notice new signage and physical barriers to encourage everyone to practice safe-distancing and other healthy behaviors.

Many of the mall’s retailers will soon be offering “Mall To Go” curbside pickup at designated mall entrances by calling your favorite store, in advance, to place orders. For a full listing of merchants and phone numbers visit the mall’s website.

“We look forward to welcoming our friends, neighbors, merchants and visitors,” Joe Bell, director of corporate communications, said in a statements sent to 13 News. “They can rest assured that extensive measures are in place to make every visit a safe and healthy one. All businesses and patrons are urged to follow the state’s guidelines for protecting the health of employees, customers, and their families.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories