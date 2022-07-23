BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Residents and businesses of Barboursville are gradually getting power back after an outage on Saturday morning.

At 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Huntington Mall posted on Facebook that they were experiencing an outage and would keep people updated. A short two minutes later, the mall posted it was open after power was restored.

Pet Supplies Plus in Barboursville also posted on Facebook, saying they were not affected by the power outage and will be open.

Around 11:15 a.m., American Electric Power’s (AEP) online outage map showed more than 1,000 total customer outages with 24 outage cases in the Barboursville area. The number of total customer outages went down to 414 by 12 p.m.

By 12:30 p.m., the number of total customer outages was 357 with 26 outage cases in the Barboursville area.

To view AEP’s outage map for the Tri-State, click here.