Huntington Mall reopens; customers frustrated with stores

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Things are beginning to shape into a “new normal” in the Mountain State as malls begin to reopen.

Confusion and shock were some of the feelings mallgoers felt Thursday morning as they made their way into the Huntington Mall.

After months of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mall is reopening its doors with some extra precautions.

“We have hand sanitizers at every entrance in the mall for people,” said Margi MacDuff, marketing director for the Huntington Mall. “We’ve increased our cleaning regimen.”

As you make your way around the Huntington Mall, however, it’s kind of hit-or-miss whether a store is open.

“Why did it open in the first place,?” asked Barbara Nida, a customer from Barboursville. “If they’re not going to open their stores, why advertise on TV ‘we’re open?'”

MacDuff says it’s because a lot of stores had to furlough their employees during the pandemic, meaning companies have to call back employees, train them, and make sure they can operate safely.

But some customers aren’t letting closed doors get in their way of shopping. Frances Vickers of Hurricane found a pair of shoes that were $7.50. The original price of the shoes was $34.99.

Vickers says she looks forward to more stores reopening.

“I’m not sure when they’re open, but believe me, I’ll be up before daylight to come down and get my golden good deals,” she said with a smile.

While mall hours are back to normal, some stores may be closing earlier to clean. MacDuff says you can check the mall website for the latest information on what stores are open.

