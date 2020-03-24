Huntington Mall to temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Mall has announced it has made the decision to temporarily close as part of West Virginia Gov Jim Justice’s order for all “non-essential” businesses to shut down in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. The mall says it will comply with that order, closing for business at 6 p.m. today, and will reopen when the governor’s order is lifted.

Despite the closure order, the following businesses surrounding the mall are exempt from this directive and remain open and operating:

Best Buy

National Tire & Battery

The following restaurants will continue to serve their customers but only on a pickup and/or delivery basis:

Bob Evans

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Chick-Fil-A

Chili’s

ChinaMax

Great American Cookies

Green Revolution

Hibachi Master

IHOP Restaurant

McDonald’s

Olive Garden

Panera Bread

Qdoba

Ruby Tuesday

Wendy’s

For more information, menus, delivery options and contacts visit the Huntington Mall’s website. The mall says public events scheduled at the mall have also been canceled due to the closure.

“Unfortunately, the current health crisis makes it difficult or unadvisable to conduct a full schedule of public events at the mall. All mall activities scheduled between now and April 24 have been canceled. Our management staff is deeply disappointed by this and apologizes to all visitors who look forward to these events,” mall officials said in a press release.

