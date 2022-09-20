HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a 14-year-old child with his Jeep in Huntington.

A criminal complaint says that 34-year-old Matthew Wayne Jenkins, of Huntington, was driving in the area of Darnell Rd. and Braxton Dr. in Huntington when he struck the child who was trying to cross the road.

The complaint says Jenkins fled at first but then returned to the area later. He never stopped to check on the victim, according to the complaint.

The victim was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital and was admitted for their injuries.

The complaint says that deputies found Jenkins on Darnell Rd. and that he refused to tell them his name and ignored commands to put his hands behind his back. After he was restrained, deputies said they observed the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath as well as slurred speech.

Jenkins refused a preliminary breath test and a secondary chemical breath test. A search warrant was obtained to draw his blood to determine alcohol content.

Jenkins is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury and obstructing an officer.