Huntington man convicted of seven felonies and two misdemeanors related to domestic violence

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office secured the conviction of 24-year-old Jaquez Monte White, of Huntington, on Thursday, Jan. 23.

White was convicted by a Cabell County Jury of seven felonies and two misdemeanors stemming from two domestic violence incidents in 2019.

The first incident occurred on January 26, 2019, and resulted in charges of strangulation, domestic battery, and unlawful taking of a vehicle.

The second incident occurred on March 20, 2019. On that occasion, White was accused of firing multiple gunshots at the front of the Serenity House in the 1800 block of 10th Avenue. One resident of the home was struck by the gunfire. This incident resulted in charges of five counts of wanton endangerment, malicious wounding, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, Special Investigations Unit, Forensic Investigation Unit, Patrol Bureau, and K-9 Unit all worked on the investigation. The Police Department also worked with the U.S Marshals Task Force to apprehend White.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Ken Bannon and Sharon Frazier prosecuted the case before Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell. White faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced March 12. Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers will seek recidivism against Mr. White.