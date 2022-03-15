HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Huntington has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Curtis Ray Pelfrey, Jr. 35, admitted to allegedly using an online file sharing program called “eDonkey” to download and share videos and images depicting minors “engaged in sexually explicit conduct” between November 2018 and December 2019.

United States Attorney Will Thompson’s office also says Pelfrey admitted to allegedly receiving videos containing child pornography using his computer on Oct. 7, 2019 as well as having 24 videos and five images of child of images that depict minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Authorities say several of those videos and images “have been identified as depicting known children.

According to Thompson, Pelfrey admitted to allegedly obtaining similar images and videos since 2014.

Pelfrey faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 27, 2022.