Huntington man pleads guilty to drug charge

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man pled guilty to a drug crime involving heroin in West Virginia.

United States Attorney Mike Stuart says Jason Chinn, 43, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. He faces between five and 40 years in prison when sentenced September 21, 2020.

“370 grams of heroin. When we get dealers like Chinn off the street, our streets and our kids are safer,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We’ve done remarkable work with remarkable results in Huntington and we will continue ridding our streets of drug dealers and their poisons.”

Stuart says Chinn admitted officers recovered 370 grams of heroin while executing a search warrant May 8, 2018, at his home in Huntington. He also admitted he planned to sell the heroin.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. The case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.

