Huntington man receives $23,000 unclaimed property check

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Huntington man got an early Christmas gift from the West Virginia Treasurer’s Office. Mike McCarthy received a 23-thousand dollar check from State Treasurer John Perdue.

McCarthy says his mother told him about an old certificate of deposit his father gave to him, but the bank did not have a record of it. It turns out, the treasurer’s office knew where it was and tracked McCarthy down to give it to him.

“It’s a great windfall obviously. It’s unexpected, but we’ll be able to pay off some bills and put it to good use,” McCarthy said.

You can find out if you have any unclaimed property by going to the treasurer’s website.