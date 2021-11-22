Huntington man sentenced to more than seven years for fentanyl distribution

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington man has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison over fentanyl distribution, the United States Department of Justice says.

Rodney Bulley, 33, was found with approximately 278 grams of fentanyl at his residence on Wilson Court in Huntington, court documents say.

Law enforcement says on Nov. 20, 2019, they executed a search warrant on Bulley’s residence where they found “a number of items,” including the fentanyl.

Bulley was arrested and admitted to possessing the fentanyl and intended to distribute it. Deputies say he had also admitted to previous fentanyl distribution in the Huntington area.

United States Attorney William S. Thompson applauded the efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department.