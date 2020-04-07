Huntington mayor moves to appoint interim police chief to permanent position

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Mayor Steve Williams announced today Tuesday, April 7, he is appointing Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell to serve in the position permanently.

Huntington City Council will vote on the mayor’s appointment during its April 13 meeting.

Cornwell is a 24-year veteran of the HPD and was named interim chief on Dec. 16, 2019, when former Police Chief Hank Dial was named city manager.

Williams says he used the past four months as an interview process for Cornwell, observing his leadership skills, vision for the department, communication with officers and ability to lead during times of crisis.

“During this time, Chief Cornwell was the architect of HPD’s adjustment to the new 12-hour work shifts, which allows the Police Department to increase the number of officers patrolling our neighborhoods,” Williams says. “He has a breadth of experience that enables him to speak with institutional and professional expertise with each member of the rank and file.”

“It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of Huntington alongside the men and women of the Huntington Police Department for the past 24 years, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in this new capacity,” Cornwell said. “Any success I have achieved in my career is owed to the efforts of all of our officers.

Cornwell was hired as a probationary police officer on June 24, 1996. He served as a patrol officer until he was promoted to corporal in 1998 and was assigned to oversee training. The city says Cornwell has worked in the Records and Administrative bureaus, served as the midnight shift watch commander, coordinated the Office of Professional Standards and served as captain of the Patrol Bureau.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories