Huntington mayor re-elected to a national board of directors

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has been re-elected to another two-year term on the National League of Cities board of directors.

Members of the NLC made the decision at the 2020 Virtual City Summit, city officials said. As part of the board of directors, Williams will provide strategic direction and guidance for the organization’s federal advocacy, governance and membership activities.

“I am honored to have the support of my peers in being elected for a second term to the NLC’s board of directors,” Williams said. “The National League of Cities represents over 19,000 cities, towns, and villages across our nation. Members of my administration have received guidance from the NLC by giving us an opportunity to interact with municipal officials from communities of all sizes. We have learned how to enhance the future for the citizens of Huntington through learning best practices implemented by other municipal officials across the country. In turn, I have been given a platform to interact with our congressional delegation as well as senior-level officials of the Presidential administration. This collaboration has enabled us to bring millions of dollars of federal support to our city.”

According to the City of Huntington, the organization builds strong partnerships between federal and local levels to advocate for city priorities in Washington. The NLC is the largest, most representative organization for cities and their elected leaders and municipal staff.

The board members are chosen through a 15 member nominating committee and confirmed by a vote at the organization’s annual business meeting. The city says more than 1,000 mayors, councilmembers and other delegates from nearly every state and the District of Columbia convened for the virtual summit.