Huntington mayor to name new police chief Monday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The city of Huntington, West Virginia will soon have a new chief of police. The two finalists are Karl Holder of Ashburn, Virginia, and Phil Watkins of Proctorville, Ohio. Each candidate has an extensive history in the police force.

Karl Holder has 32 years of career leadership and professional investigative experience with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Phil Watkins has been a sworn officer for the Huntington Police Department for 22 years and has held the title Assistant Commander of the Criminal Investigations Bureau since April 2020.

Mayor Steve Williams will be announcing which candidate will be sworn in as the new police chief during the City Council meeting Monday night at 7 p.m.

