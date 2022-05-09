HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two mothers in the Huntington community spent their Mother’s Day spreading light to others with their local flower shop.

The workers at Perennial Favorites say, after the long weekend many have had, they’re happy to provide a little happiness.

“We had some customers, but everyone’s mind was on the flooding and how people were getting home and that kind of thing,” said Trish Burns, the Perennial Favorites manager, reflecting on this past weekend.

“I woke up this morning and thought thank goodness it’s a beautiful day because everyone deserves one,” explained the Perennial Favorites store manager, Kate Shoub.

And after a weekend where most were preoccupied, the shop was open for business all day Sunday – and with extended hours – to make sure everyone had time to swing bye and grab any last-minute gifts.

One mother and Huntington resident – who comes to this same flower shop every year – says this year means a lot more.

“We live in Southside, so just seeing so many of our neighbors clearing out and cleaning up, it makes it more important. They asked me what I wanted this year, it’s like just lowkey and being together,” said Huntington mother, Erin Treacy.

If you didn’t get to stop by today, the flower shop will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 am – 6 pm.