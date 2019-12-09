Huntington Museum of Art celebrates the holidays with open house

HUNTINGTON W.Va. (WOWK) – The Huntington Museum of Art’s annual holiday open house day welcomed families and art lovers from around the Huntington community.

The event acts as the museum’s largest annual event bringing in almost six-hundred community members. Live music performances, crafts, and other art activities help with the museum’s goal of bringing awareness to forgotten arts in the community.

Art education isn’t as relevant anymore. That’s kind of one of the first things that they take out of schools. So, it’s kind of nice just to have some programs where the kids can come out and do some art. Amanda Abbott

The holiday-inspired open house also helps promote one of the largest fundraisers for the museum. While the event was free of charge, visitors were encouraged to bring in donations of canned foods and warm clothing.

The donations will be presented to two local charities. The Facing Hunger Foodbank will be accepting the canned food donations and the Cridlin food and clothing pantry will be accepting the clothing donations.

People have been very generous and this is one of these things that we do for the public. Geoffrey Fleming

Museum staff tells us that this is one of the largest donations they’ve received. The Facing Hunger Foodbank is still accepting donations. For more information on where to donate, click here.